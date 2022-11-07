Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ No. 23 Illinois

What to Know

The #23 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at State Farm Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Fighting Illini were 23-10 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Houston Cougars 68-53. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 5-26 season, EIU is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois ranked 24th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 10.6 on average (bottom 93%). EIU experienced some struggles of their own as they were 351st worst when it came to turnovers per game last year, with the team coming up with 16 on average (bottom 101%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.