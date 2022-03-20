The 2022 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday with an appetizing matchup between top-tier teams in the South Region. The No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. Illinois survived a major scare in the opening round, beating Chattanooga by only a single point, and the Illini are 23-9 for the season. Houston is 30-5 overall after knocking off the UAB Blazers on Friday evening.

Tipoff is at 12:10 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 133.5 in the latest Houston vs. Illinois odds.

Houston vs. Illinois spread: Houston -4.5

Houston vs. Illinois over-under: 133.5 points

Houston vs. Illinois money line: Houston -200, Illinois +170

HOU: The Cougars are 8-1 against the spread in the last nine games

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars are excellent on both ends of the floor, ranking near the top of the country in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Houston is No. 10 in the nation in offense, producing at an elite level, and the Cougars dominate the offensive glass. Kelvin Sampson's team secures 37.6 percent of its own missed shots, No. 4 in the nation, and Houston is shooting 55.1 percent on 2-point attempts.

The Cougars are in the top 35 overall in shooting efficiency, including an above-average 3-point clip of 34.4 percent. Houston also takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on fewer than 17 percent of offensive possessions. The Cougars have only 6.3 percent of shots blocked, No. 9 in the country, and Illinois is near the bottom of the nation with a 7.2 percent block rate. Illinois also ranks outside the top 300 of the country in turnover creation rate (15.6 percent) and steal rate (7.5 percent).

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini are strong on both ends of the floor with experienced guard play and a dominant focal point in Kofi Cockburn. Cockburn, an All-American center, is the team's anchor in averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He is also highly efficient, shooting approximately 60 percent from the field, and Cockburn is difficult for any opponent to stop near the rim. Illinois is a top-30 offensive team in the country as a result, with Cockburn and company producing an impressive offensive rebound rate of 33.2 percent.

Illinois is also lethal from long distance, making 36.3 percent of 3-point attempts to rank in the top 50 nationally. Brad Underwood's team also shoots 51.6 percent on 2-point attempts, and Illinois is in the top 40 nationally in assist percentage. Illinois also takes care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 17.6 percent of offensive possessions this season.

