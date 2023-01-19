Who's Playing

Indiana @ Illinois

Current Records: Indiana 11-6; Illinois 13-5

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at State Farm Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 74-57 and IU taking the second 65-63.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Fighting Illini and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Illinois wrapped it up with a 78-60 win on the road. Illinois got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (11), forward Dain Dainja (11), and guard Jayden Epps (10).

Meanwhile, IU had enough points to win and then some against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, taking their game 63-45. It was another big night for the Hoosiers' forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jackson-Davis has had at least 11 rebounds.

The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Illinois up to 13-5 and IU to 11-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois enters the matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. IU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.98

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.