The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. IU is 9-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Fighting Illini are 11-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. Both teams have a 10-6 mark against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143.

Indiana vs. Illinois spread: Indiana +2.5

Indiana vs. Illinois over-under: 143 points

What you need to know about Indiana

Indiana fell 74-70 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in its last outing. Guard Armaan Franklin (14 points) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (13 points) were the top scorers for IU. Finding consistency has been the challenge for Indiana this season. The Hoosiers showed tremendous upside in a win over then-No. 4 Iowa on Jan. 21. But overall, Indiana hasn't won more than two straight games at any point this season and sits at 4-5 in Big Ten play.

Jackson-Davis leads the team with 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds. Franklin averages 12.8 ppg and is hitting 45.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. The Hoosiers only give up 68.1 points per game, but they haven't been consistent enough offensively to capitalize on that on a regular basis, ranking 166th nationally with 72.9 points per game.

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois beat the then-No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes 80-75 this past Friday. Illinois' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Trent Frazier, who had 24 points, and guard Ayo Dosunmu, who had 25 points. Illinois is second in the Big Ten standings, tied with Ohio State at 1.5 games behind Michigan.

Dosunmu leads the way with 21.9 points and 4.8 assists per contest. Center Kofi Cockburn is one of the nation's best post players and he averages 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 block per game. Illinois knocked off Indiana 69-60 on Dec. 26, covering the 6.5-point spread.

