Illinois vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off Sunday in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 15-6 overall and 10-1 at home, while Illinois is 16-5 overall and 4-3 on the road. Illinois has won seven straight games, while Iowa saw its' five-game winning streak snapped Thursday night by Maryland.

Illinois vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -4.5

Illinois vs. Iowa over-under: 146.5 points

Illinois vs. Iowa money line: Iowa -204, Illinois +172

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes came up short against 15th-ranked Maryland on Thursday night, falling 82-72. Luka Garza led Iowa with 21 points, while Joe Wieskamp scored 17 points and CJ Fredrick chipped in 12 points. Garza leads the Hawkeyes with 23 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Iowa enters Sunday's matchup ranked 20th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 79.2 points per game.

In addition to their explosive offense, the Hawkeyes have been dominant against the Fighting Illini recently. In fact, Iowa is 4-1 in its last five meetings against Illinois.

What you need to know about Illinois

The Fighting Illini were able to grind out a solid victory Thursday over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, winning 59-51. Andres Feliz led Illinois with 17 points and eight rebounds, and center Kofi Cockburn added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois with 16 points and 3.4 assists per game, with Cockburn pulling down a team-high 9.4 rebounds per outing.

Illinois is averaging 74.6 points per game on offense, but its been the defense that has been carrying the Fighting Illini. Illinois is giving up just 63.9 points per game this season and the Fighting Illini are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games.

