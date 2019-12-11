Illinois vs. Michigan: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. No. 5 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Illinois 6-3; Michigan 8-1

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 1-5 against the #5 Michigan Wolverines since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Illinois in their past three games, so Michigan might be catching them at a good time.

Illinois needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 59-58.

Meanwhile, Michigan strolled past the Iowa Hawkeyes with points to spare, taking the contest 103-91. The Wolverines got double-digit scores from six players: G Franz Wagner (18), G Zavier Simpson (16), C Jon Teske (16), F Isaiah Livers (14), G Eli Brooks (13), and F Brandon Johns Jr. (12). Johns Jr. didn't help his team much against the Louisville Cardinals, so this was a nice turnaround for him. F Brandon Johns Jr. also finished with 12 points, the most he has had all season.

Michigan's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois comes into the game boasting the 10th most points per game in the league at 83.9. The Wolverines have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 50.20% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.71

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Illinois.