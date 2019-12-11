Illinois vs. Michigan: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. No. 5 Michigan (away)
Current Records: Illinois 6-3; Michigan 8-1
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini are 1-5 against the #5 Michigan Wolverines since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Illinois in their past three games, so Michigan might be catching them at a good time.
Illinois needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 59-58.
Meanwhile, Michigan strolled past the Iowa Hawkeyes with points to spare, taking the contest 103-91. The Wolverines got double-digit scores from six players: G Franz Wagner (18), G Zavier Simpson (16), C Jon Teske (16), F Isaiah Livers (14), G Eli Brooks (13), and F Brandon Johns Jr. (12). Johns Jr. didn't help his team much against the Louisville Cardinals, so this was a nice turnaround for him. F Brandon Johns Jr. also finished with 12 points, the most he has had all season.
Michigan's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois comes into the game boasting the 10th most points per game in the league at 83.9. The Wolverines have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 50.20% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.71
Odds
The Wolverines are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Illinois.
- Jan 10, 2019 - Michigan 79 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 06, 2018 - Michigan 79 vs. Illinois 69
- Mar 09, 2017 - Michigan 75 vs. Illinois 55
- Jan 21, 2017 - Michigan 66 vs. Illinois 57
- Jan 11, 2017 - Illinois 85 vs. Michigan 69
- Dec 30, 2015 - Michigan 78 vs. Illinois 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NAIA star scores 100 in win
Culver becomes just the second NAIA player ever to score 100 points in a game
-
No. 1 Louisville falls to Texas Tech
Top-ranked Louisville losr 70-57 to unranked Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden
-
No. 4 Maryland takes first L of season
The Terrapins were underdogs on the road, and fell flat for the first time all season
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Texas Tech
The Cardinals are 9-0 with eight double-digit victories heading into Tuesday's game vs. the...
-
NC State responds to NCAA's NOA
NC State is challenging the evidence the NCAA presented in its earlier notice of allegations
-
UConn vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UConn vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans