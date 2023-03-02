Who's Playing

Michigan @ Illinois

Current Records: Michigan 17-12; Illinois 19-10

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines haven't won a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Jan. 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Michigan and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. The Wolverines will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Illini will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, winning 87-79. It was another big night for Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road by a decisive 72-60 margin. Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. had a rough day: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 10-point finish.

The Wolverines are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Michigan's win brought them up to 17-12 while the Fighting Illini's loss pulled them down to 19-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the matchup boasting the 34th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. But Illinois is even better: they enter the contest with 5.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 4-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Illinois have won six out of their last 11 games against Michigan.