A Big Ten matchup features the Michigan Wolverines (8-16) going on the road to play the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6) on Tuesday. Michigan is struggling mightily this season and has dropped six of its past seven games overall. On Saturday, Nebraska defeated the Wolverines 79-59. Meanwhile, Illinois had its three-game win streak halted last time out. On Feb. 10, Michigan State outmatched the Fighting Illini 88-80.

Tipoff from the State Farm Center in Illinois is set for 7 p.m. ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 94-85. The Fighting Illini are 16-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Illinois vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Illinois and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Illinois vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Fighting Illini -16

Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 153.5 points

Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Fighting Illini -1778, Wolverines +942

ILL: Illinois has hit the game total Over in 20 of their last 32 games

MICH: Michigan has hit the 1H ML in 21 of their last 33 games

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has been an effective offensive unit all season long. The Fighting Illini have multiple capable ball handlers and scores. They are third in the Big Ten in scoring offense (82.4) while ranking first in rebounds (42.7). Senior forward Marcus Domask is a skilled playmaker in the frontcourt.

Domask will post up smaller players and score off the dribble with no problem. The Wisconsin native also powers through contact. Domask leads the team in points (15.5) and assists (3.4). On Jan. 30 against Ohio State, he finished with 23 points and three boards. This was his sixth game with 20-plus points.

Why Michigan can cover

Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is a smooth player in the frontcourt. Nkamhoua logs 15 points with a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. On Feb. 3 against Rutgers, he had 14 points and six boards.

Senior forward Terrance Williams II is one of the other top options for the Wolverines. Williams II plays solid defense, grabs rebounds and can be a catch-and-shoot weapon on the outside. The Maryland native puts up 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and shoots 38% from downtown. On Jan. 30 versus Michigan State, Williams II finished with 14 points and three rebounds.

How to make Michigan vs. Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 150 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Illinois vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?