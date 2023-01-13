Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Illinois

Current Records: Michigan State 12-4; Illinois 11-5

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans lost both of their matches to the Illinois Fighting Illini last season on scores of 55-56 and 74-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans' road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against Illinois. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday MSU sidestepped the Wisconsin Badgers for a 69-65 victory. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Joey Hauser (20), guard Tyson Walker (13), guard Jaden Akins (12), and guard A.J. Hoggard (10).

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois took their matchup against the Cornhuskers by a conclusive 76-50 score. It was another big night for the Fighting Illini's guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.

The Spartans are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought MSU up to 12-4 and Illinois to 11-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. Illinois has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 38th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.