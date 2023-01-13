Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Illinois
Current Records: Michigan State 12-4; Illinois 11-5
What to Know
The Michigan State Spartans lost both of their matches to the Illinois Fighting Illini last season on scores of 55-56 and 74-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans' road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against Illinois. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday MSU sidestepped the Wisconsin Badgers for a 69-65 victory. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Joey Hauser (20), guard Tyson Walker (13), guard Jaden Akins (12), and guard A.J. Hoggard (10).
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois took their matchup against the Cornhuskers by a conclusive 76-50 score. It was another big night for the Fighting Illini's guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.
The Spartans are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought MSU up to 12-4 and Illinois to 11-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. Illinois has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 38th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Michigan State have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Illinois 79 vs. Michigan State 74
- Jan 25, 2022 - Illinois 56 vs. Michigan State 55
- Feb 23, 2021 - Michigan State 81 vs. Illinois 72
- Feb 11, 2020 - Michigan State 70 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Michigan State 76 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 05, 2019 - Illinois 79 vs. Michigan State 74
- Feb 20, 2018 - Michigan State 81 vs. Illinois 61
- Jan 22, 2018 - Michigan State 87 vs. Illinois 74
- Mar 01, 2017 - Illinois 73 vs. Michigan State 70
- Jan 07, 2016 - Michigan State 79 vs. Illinois 54