A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 11-9 overall and 8-3 at home, while the Fighting Illini are 16-5 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Fighting Illini have put themselves in contention for a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but the Spartans have been a thorn in their side.

Michigan State has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups. Illinois, however, has covered in two of the last three and is 13-8 against the spread this season, while the Spartans are just 5-15. The Fighting Illini are favored by seven points in the latest Illinois vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 144. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Michigan State. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan State vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Michigan State spread: Illinois +7

Illinois vs. Michigan State over-under: 144 points

Illinois vs. Michigan State money line: Illinois -300, Michigan State +240



What you need to know about Michigan State

MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday, winning 78-71. MSU's forward Aaron Henry looked sharp as he had 27 points along with five boards. Henry's big day offensively fueled the Spartans, who shot 49.2 percent from the floor as a team.

However, Michigan State did lose the turnover battle 14-10 on Saturday and have now lost or tied its opponent in turnovers in 10 consecutive games. Illinois turns the ball over more on average than their opponents as well, so if either team can win the statistic prohibitively and steal possessions it might make the difference in what is expected to be a physical Big Ten matchup.

What you need to know about Illinois

Meanwhile, Illinois went on the road and blew out the Minnesota Golden Gophers 94-63 on Saturday. The Fighting Illini got their victory thanks in large part thanks to several key players, and it was guard Ayo Dosunmu out in front posting a triple-double on 19 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Dosunmu is now averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and has earned a reputation as one of the most clutch players in the country. His ability to score from the perimeter and create off the bounce pairs perfectly with Kofi Cockburn's strong presence in the paint.

How to make Illinois vs. Michigan State picks

