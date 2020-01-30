Illinois vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Illinois
Current Records: Minnesota 11-9; Illinois 15-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini are heading back home. Illinois and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.
The Fighting Illini escaped with a win against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Guard Ayo Dosunmu took over for Illinois, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 70-52. Center Daniel Oturu (19 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Fighting Illini are now 15-5 while the Golden Gophers sit at 11-9. The Fighting Illini are 10-4 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Minnesota.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 86 vs. Illinois 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - Illinois 95 vs. Minnesota 68
- Jan 03, 2018 - Minnesota 77 vs. Illinois 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Minnesota 68 vs. Illinois 59
- Mar 09, 2016 - Illinois 85 vs. Minnesota 52
- Feb 28, 2016 - Illinois 84 vs. Minnesota 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Illinois 76 vs. Minnesota 71
