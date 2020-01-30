Illinois vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Illinois

Current Records: Minnesota 11-9; Illinois 15-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini are heading back home. Illinois and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.

The Fighting Illini escaped with a win against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Guard Ayo Dosunmu took over for Illinois, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 70-52. Center Daniel Oturu (19 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Fighting Illini are now 15-5 while the Golden Gophers sit at 11-9. The Fighting Illini are 10-4 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Minnesota.