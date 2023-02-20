Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Illinois
Current Records: Minnesota 7-17; Illinois 17-9
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Center. Minnesota has some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Minnesota came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday, falling 76-69. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a solid performance out of forward Pharrel Payne, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Illinois as they fell 71-68 to the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday. A silver lining for Illinois was the play of guard Matthew Mayer, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards and five blocks.
The Golden Gophers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 9-13-2 all in all.
The losses put Minnesota at 7-17 and the Fighting Illini at 17-9. Minnesota is 3-13 after losses this season, Illinois 7-1.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Illinois have won nine out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Illinois 78 vs. Minnesota 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Illinois 76 vs. Minnesota 53
- Feb 20, 2021 - Illinois 94 vs. Minnesota 63
- Dec 15, 2020 - Illinois 92 vs. Minnesota 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - Illinois 59 vs. Minnesota 51
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 86 vs. Illinois 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - Illinois 95 vs. Minnesota 68
- Jan 03, 2018 - Minnesota 77 vs. Illinois 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Minnesota 68 vs. Illinois 59
- Mar 09, 2016 - Illinois 85 vs. Minnesota 52
- Feb 28, 2016 - Illinois 84 vs. Minnesota 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Illinois 76 vs. Minnesota 71