Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Illinois

Current Records: Minnesota 7-17; Illinois 17-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Center. Minnesota has some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Minnesota came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday, falling 76-69. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a solid performance out of forward Pharrel Payne, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Illinois as they fell 71-68 to the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday. A silver lining for Illinois was the play of guard Matthew Mayer, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards and five blocks.

The Golden Gophers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 9-13-2 all in all.

The losses put Minnesota at 7-17 and the Fighting Illini at 17-9. Minnesota is 3-13 after losses this season, Illinois 7-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Illinois have won nine out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.