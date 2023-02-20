The Illinois Fighting Illini will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday night. Illinois has lost three of its last four games overall, falling to eighth place in the Big Ten standings. Minnesota is in last place in the conference, losing nine straight games coming into this matchup.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 15 points in the latest Illinois vs. Minnesota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Illinois vs. Minnesota spread: Illinois -15

Illinois vs. Minnesota over/under: 135.5 points

Illinois vs. Minnesota money line: Illinois -1400, Minnesota +800

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois was without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. in its trip to Indiana on Saturday, but it was still able to cover the 6.5-point spread in a 71-68 thriller. The Fighting Illini never trailed during the final 29 minutes until Indiana took the lead with 30 seconds left in the game. Luke Goode played a season-high 23 minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out two assists in Shannon's place.

Goode, who has only played in three games due to a preseason foot injury, will be asked to step up as Shannon is expected to miss this game as well. Minnesota has lost nine straight games and has only played twice in the last 16 days, so the Golden Gophers are going to be rusty on Monday night. Illinois has won and covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota is coming off one of its best performances in recent weeks, pushing Penn State in a 76-69 final on Saturday. The Gophers had a chance to tie the game on a 3-pointer with less than four minutes remaining, but they were not able to get over the hump. Dawson Garcia scored 23 points in his first game back from a foot injury that forced him to miss nearly one month of action.

Freshman Pharrel Payne had a big game as well, scoring a career-high 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out six assists off the bench. Shannon's expected absence is a huge factor in this game, as he leads Illinois with 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. This is also the team's second game in three days, leaving the Illini without depth after a two-game road trip.

