The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini will be trying to win the Braggin' Rights Classic for the second consecutive year when they face the Missouri Tigers on Thursday night. Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak in the rivalry with its 88-63 blowout win last season. The Fighting Illini have won six of the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Missouri has covered the spread at a 5-4-1 clip.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 153.5.

Illinois vs. Missouri spread: Illinois -6.5

Illinois vs. Missouri over/under: 154 points

Illinois vs. Missouri money line: Illinois -300, Missouri +240

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has been one of the most underrated teams in college basketball this season, racing out to a 10-1 start through its first 11 games. The Tigers bounced back from their lone loss of the campaign, which came against then-No. 6 Kansas, with a 68-66 road win at UCF on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer last Saturday. They beat the favored Illini in 2019 and took down No. 6 Illinois in 2020, so they are comfortable playing as underdogs in this rivalry.

Their betting results prove their value in the market, as they have covered the spread at a 10-5 clip in their last 15 games. Senior guard D'Moi Hodge leads Missouri with 16.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while senior guard Kobe Brown is scoring 12.9 points. Illinois has not been sharp since its overtime win against then-No. 2 Texas earlier this month, losing to Penn State by 15 points before struggling until the final 10 minutes against Alabama A&M.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is coming off a pair of home games, while Missouri is playing away from home for the second game in a row. The Fighting Illini dominated this matchup last year, cruising to an 88-63 win as 14.5-point favorites. They added some high-level players from the transfer portal in the offseason, including Baylor grad transfer Matthew Mayer. He scored a game-high 21 points against Alabama A&M, with 13 of them coming in the final 11 minutes.

Former Texas Tech star Terrence Shannon Jr. has been the Illini's best player, averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Dain Dainja is scoring 9.8 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game off the bench, while junior forward Coleman Hawkins is adding 9.5 points and 4.2 assists. The Fighting Illini have won 14 of their last 20 games against SEC teams, and they have won six of the last nine meetings between these rivals.

