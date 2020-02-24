Illinois vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 8 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Center. Illinois is 17-9 overall and 12-3 at home, while Nebraska is 7-19 overall and 0-9 on the road. Illinois stopped a four-game losing streak last Tuesday. Nebraska has lost seven consecutive games. The Fighting Illini are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Illinois picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Illinois vs. Nebraska spread: Illinois -13.5

Illinois vs. Nebraska over-under: 145 points

Illinois vs. Nebraska money line: Illinois -1211, Nebraska 731

What you need to know about Illinois

The Fighting Illini didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but they still walked away with a 62-56 win. Illinois can attribute much of its success to Ayo Dosunmu, who had 24 points. He had returned from a one-game layoff with a knee injury. The Fighting Illini stopped an eight-game Penn State winning streak.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Nebraska is coming off a 86-65 defeat to the Michigan State Spartans this past Thursday. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of Thorir Thorbjarnarson; he played for 39 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting. Dachon Burke Jr. led the Huskers with 21 points. Nebraska has not won since January 7.

How to make Nebraska vs. Illinois picks

