The No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 4-11 overall and 4-6 at home, while the Fighting Illini are 13-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. Illinois has won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these two Big Ten rivals.

However, it's actually been the Cornhuskers that have covered in two of their last three meetings against Illinois. This time around, the Fighting Illini are favored by 14.5-points in the latest Illinois vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Illinois vs. Nebraska:

Illinois vs. Nebraska spread: Illinois -14.5

Illinois vs. Nebraska over-under: 148.5 points

Latest Odds: Nebraska Cornhuskers +14.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Nebraska

Nebraska fell 61-48 at home against Wisconsin on Wednesday. Guard Teddy Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Nebraska, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 12-point finish. Nebraska shot less than 37 percent from the floor for its third consecutive game in the loss.

As the team's leading scorer, Allen will have to shake off the foul-prone and turnover-laden night against Wisconsin. The junior transfer from West Virginia is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season and he'll have to knock down shots against an Illinois team that can run opponents out of the gym.

What you need to know about Illinois

Meanwhile, Illinois didn't have too much trouble with Wisconsin at home on Saturday as the Fighting Illini won 75-60. The Fighting Illini relied on the efforts of guard Ayo Dosunmu, who posted a triple-double with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds, and center Kofi Cockburn, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 14 boards. Dosunmu has put himself in player of the year conversations by averaging 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game. Cockburn, meanwhile, is putting up 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cornhuskers have only been able to knock down 40.9 percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Fighting Illini's offense has more to brag about, as they enter the matchup with a 50.3 field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball.

How to make Illinois vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Illinois vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Friday, all from the proven computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.