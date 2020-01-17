Illinois vs. Northwestern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball game
Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Illinois
Current Records: Northwestern 6-10; Illinois 12-5
What to Know
The #24 Illinois Fighting Illini's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. Illinois is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Things were close when Illinois and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights clashed on Saturday, but the Fighting Illini ultimately edged out the opposition 54-51. G Ayo Dosunmu and C Kofi Cockburn were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former had 18 points along with seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 11 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Northwestern and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Northwestern falling 75-62. F Robbie Beran wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wildcats and finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
The Fighting Illini didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 74-69 win. The Fighting Illini's victory shoved the Wildcats out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Northwestern.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Illinois 74 vs. Northwestern 69
- Mar 03, 2019 - Illinois 81 vs. Northwestern 76
- Jan 06, 2019 - Northwestern 68 vs. Illinois 66
- Dec 01, 2017 - Northwestern 72 vs. Illinois 68
- Feb 21, 2017 - Illinois 66 vs. Northwestern 50
- Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois 68 vs. Northwestern 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Northwestern 58 vs. Illinois 56
