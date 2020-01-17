Illinois vs. Northwestern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Illinois

Current Records: Northwestern 6-10; Illinois 12-5

What to Know

The #24 Illinois Fighting Illini's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. Illinois is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Things were close when Illinois and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights clashed on Saturday, but the Fighting Illini ultimately edged out the opposition 54-51. G Ayo Dosunmu and C Kofi Cockburn were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former had 18 points along with seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 11 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Northwestern and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Northwestern falling 75-62. F Robbie Beran wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wildcats and finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

The Fighting Illini didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 74-69 win. The Fighting Illini's victory shoved the Wildcats out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Northwestern.