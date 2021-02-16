A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are 14-5 overall and 9-2 at home, while Northwestern is 6-12 overall and 1-7 on the road. Illinois has been solid against the spread, going 12-7 ATS on the season. Northwestern is 8-9 ATS on the year.

Illinois vs. Northwestern spread: Illinois -12.5

Illinois vs. Northwestern over-under: 144 points

Illinois vs. Northwestern money line: Illinois -900; Northwestern +600

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois escaped with a 77-72 win in overtime against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Friday to extend its winning streak to five. Guard Ayo Dosunmu took over for Illinois, finishing with 31 points and six assists. The junior guard is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Center Kofi Cockburn is one of the nation's top big men. He averages 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He's hitting 67.9 percent of his shots from the field. The Illini have a top-25 scoring offense nationally, averaging 81.6 points. They knocked off Northwestern 81-56 on the road on Jan. 7 of this year, easily covering a 7.5-point spread.

What you need to know about Northwestern

Meanwhile, Northwestern full 64-50 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday. It marked the 11th consecutive loss for the Wildcats, who fell to 3-11 in conference play. Northwestern has played a brutal schedule recently as eight of those 11 losses came against a ranked team.

Despite their inability to find the win column recently, the Wildcats have been able to keep many games competitive. Their last five losses have come by an average of just 6.6 points per game. Chase Audige leads Northwestern with 12.8 points per game. Forwards Miller Kopp (12.4 ppg) and Pete Nance (11.8 ppg) are also big parts of the offense.

