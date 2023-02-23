The No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign. Illinois is 18-9 overall and 13-2 at home, while the Wildcats are 20-7 overall and 6-2 on the road. Illinois is a No. 8 seed in the latest CBS Sports bracketology from Jerry Palm, while Northwestern is a No. 6.

The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 136. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Northwestern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Northwestern vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Northwestern spread: Illinois -5.5

Illinois vs. Northwestern over/under: 136 points

Illinois vs. Northwestern money line: Illinois -250, Northwestern +205

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, winning 78-69. The Fighting Illini got double-digit scoring from five players: guard Matthew Mayer (22), guard Jayden Epps (17), forward Coleman Hawkins (16), forward Dain Dainja (12) and guard RJ Melendez (10).

Leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. (concussion) missed that game and he's questionable heading into this matchup. Mayer is the second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game and he'll be called on to play a bigger role if Shannon can't go.

What you need to know about Northwestern

Meanwhile, the Wildcats took their contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday by a decisive 80-60 score. Northwestern guard Boo Buie recorded 23 points and eight assists.

Northwestern is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now. The Wildcats have won five straight, a span that included wins over then-No. 1 Purdue and then-No. 14 Indiana. Both teams have been solid against the spread with a 17-10 ATS mark on the season overall. Northwestern, however, has been elite as a road team with an 8-2 ATS mark.

