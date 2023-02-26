Big Ten foes will clash on Sunday when the Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on CBS and Paramount+. The Illini are 19-9 overall with a 10-7 Big Ten record. They're widely viewed as a team that will be in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket at this point, but a loss on Sunday would hurt their outlook. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have struggled to an 11-17 record and a 3-14 mark in the conference. They're looking to play spoiler and perhaps build momentum towards a run in the Big Ten tournament. Illinois won the first matchup between these teams, 69-60 in Champaign on Jan. 24. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The latest Illinois vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Illini as 3-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 146. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Illinois date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Ohio State vs. Illinois time: Noon ET

Ohio State vs. Illinois TV channel: CBS

Ohio State vs. Illinois live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

College basketball picks for Ohio State vs. Illinois

Before tuning into the Illinois vs. Ohio State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Illinois vs. Ohio State, the model says the Buckeyes cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations. The model has factored in that the Illini could be in for a letdown after coming off a big win over ranked Northwestern squad on Thursday. Terrence Shannon Jr. returned from a concussion and scored 26 points. He was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the field. Shannon leads the team with an average of 17.3 points per game.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has lost nine straight entering this matchup. The Buckeyes are long out of any NCAA Tournament at-large bid conversation, so the only way they can salvage their season is by shockingly winning the Big Ten Tournament.

But they've shown glimpses of competing with quality teams, beating Northwestern, Rutgers and Texas Tech earlier this season. They also lost by just two points to Purdue on Jan. 5. SportsLine's model is projecting that Shannon will be held under his season average, while three Buckeyes will score in double-figures, helping them pull off the upset and pick up the comfortable cover. Stream the game here.

