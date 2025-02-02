An exciting weekend of college basketball continues Sunday when No. 18 Illinois hosts Ohio State in a marquee Big Ten matchup on CBS. This will mark the only scheduled meeting between the programs this season and will be a rematch of Illinois' 77-74 win over Ohio State in last season's conference tournament.

Illinois has dropped four of its last six games, including a loss earlier this week on the road to Nebraska. During their cold streak, the Fighting Illini have suffered losses against USC, Michigan State, Maryland, and Nebraska. Illinois is 6-5 in conference play.

Ohio State enters the weekend on a three-game winning streak. The Buckeyes started their win streak with a comeback win on the road against Purdue and have since defeated Iowa and Penn State to improve to 5-5 in Big Ten play.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's matchup.

How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Illinois vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Ohio State has been outstanding during its winning streak. The comeback win on the road against Purdue fueled blowout wins over Iowa and Penn State. This matchup against Illinois will be arguably Ohio State's toughest challenge during that stretch. This game will come down to guard play between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton and Illinois' Kasparas Jakučionis. Illinois wins this game behind a big day from Jakučionis and snaps Ohio State's win streak. Pick: Illinois -6.5

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.