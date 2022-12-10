Who's Playing

Penn State @ No. 17 Illinois

Current Records: Penn State 6-3; Illinois 7-2

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions haven't won a matchup against the #17 Illinois Fighting Illini since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Penn State and the Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at State Farm Center. Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Nittany Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Penn State entered their game against the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State fell to MSU 67-58. Penn State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Pickett, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 rebounds, 13 points, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini beat the Texas Longhorns 85-78 on Tuesday. Illinois' guard Matthew Mayer looked sharp as he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and three blocks.

The Nittany Lions are now 6-3 while Illinois sits at 7-2. Illinois is 4-2 after wins this year, and Penn State is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.