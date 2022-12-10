Who's Playing
Penn State @ No. 17 Illinois
Current Records: Penn State 6-3; Illinois 7-2
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions haven't won a matchup against the #17 Illinois Fighting Illini since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Penn State and the Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at State Farm Center. Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Nittany Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.
Penn State entered their game against the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Penn State fell to MSU 67-58. Penn State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Pickett, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 rebounds, 13 points, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini beat the Texas Longhorns 85-78 on Tuesday. Illinois' guard Matthew Mayer looked sharp as he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and three blocks.
The Nittany Lions are now 6-3 while Illinois sits at 7-2. Illinois is 4-2 after wins this year, and Penn State is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Series History
Penn State have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Illinois 60 vs. Penn State 55
- Jan 19, 2021 - Illinois 79 vs. Penn State 65
- Dec 23, 2020 - Illinois 98 vs. Penn State 81
- Feb 18, 2020 - Illinois 62 vs. Penn State 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Penn State 72 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 52
- Feb 11, 2017 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Penn State 71 vs. Illinois 67
- Mar 06, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Illinois 79