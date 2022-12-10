The 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini will look to build on their upset win earlier in the week when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1), who are coming off an 85-78 overtime win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday, look to level their Big Ten record with a victory. The Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1), who have dropped two in a row, are coming off a 67-58 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday. Illinois has won four in a row in the series with Penn State.

Tip-off from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, is set for noon ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 32-19, including a 60-55 win in its last meeting on March 3 at Champaign. The Fighting Illini are 10-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140.5.

Penn State vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -10

Penn State vs. Illinois over/under: 140.5 points

Penn State vs. Illinois money line: Penn State +400, Illinois -550

PSU: 7-1 against the spread in their last eight road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

ILL: 4-0 in their last four home games

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini are led by senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 19.3 points per game, fourth-best in the Big Ten and 39th in the country. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He has started all nine games for Illinois and is coming off a 16-point effort, including 12 in overtime, and a career-high three steals in the win over Texas. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 21, after scoring 29 points in the win over No. 8 UCLA. In that game, he tied the school record with eight 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds for his third career double-double.

Also helping power the offense is redshirt sophomore forward Dain Dainja, who is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds off the bench. He is hitting on 72.9% of his field goals, making 43 of 59. He is also second on the team with 11 blocked shots, and is coming off a nine-point and six-rebound effort in the win over Texas. He scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the 86-48 victory over Kansas City on Nov. 11.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Jalen Pickett has been red hot of late, reaching double figures in each of the last four games. He registered his second double-double of the season against Michigan State, and was two assists short of his second triple-double of the year. Against the Spartans, Pickett scored 13 points, while grabbing 17 rebounds. He registered 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 68-62 win over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 14.

Also helping spark the Nittany Lions' offense is senior guard Seth Lundy. He is averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is connecting on 53.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 46.7% from 3-point range. Lundy has reached double digits in each of his last four games, including 23 in a double-overtime loss at Clemson on Nov. 29.

