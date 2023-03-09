The second round of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament features the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (19-12) and the No. 7 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11) clashing on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions won five of the last six games to end the regular season. On Sunday, Penn State beat Maryland 65-64. Meanwhile, Illinois dropped two of the past three outings. In the March 5 matchup, Illinois fell to No. 5 Purdue 76-71.

Penn State vs. Illinois spread: Fighting Illini -2.5

Penn State vs. Illinois over/under: 140 points

Penn State vs. Illinois money line: Fighting Illini -140, Nittany Lions +118

PSU: Nittany Lions are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Thursday games

ILL: Fighting Illini are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Jalen Pickett is a smart and skilled playmaker who has tremendous patience. Pickett can break down the defense as a facilitator and owns a secure jumper from the perimeter. The New York native is fifth in the conference in scoring (18) and fourth in the nation in assists (7). In the Feb. 14 outing against Illinois, Pickett had 41 points and eight assists.

Senior guard Seth Lundy has great athleticism and a smooth shooting stroke on the outside. Lundy can score off the dribble and finish above the rim with ease. The New Jersey native averages 14 points, 6.1 rebounds and shoots 41% from downtown. On March 1 against Northwestern, Lundy logged 14 points and went 4-of-9 from 3-point land.

Why Illinois can cover

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is a rangy and high-flying scoring player in the backcourt. Shannon Jr. can handle the rock and is an active defender on the other end. The Illinois native averages 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. On March 2 against Michigan, Shannon Jr. amassed 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Matthew Mayer has been a versatile, floor-spacing presence on the floor. Mayer moves well without the ball and has become a marksman on the outside. He is shooting 35% from three while averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. On Feb 18, Mayer supplied 24 points, five blocks and four 3-pointers against Indiana.

