Illinois vs. Purdue odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven model

The No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 10-8 overall and 8-1 at home, while Illinois is 13-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. Illinois is seeking its fifth consecutive victory. Purdue has lost three of its past four games. The Boilermakers are favored by six points in the latest Purdue vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 126.5. Before entering any Illinois vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Purdue came up short against Maryland on Saturday, falling 57-50. Nojel Eastern (14 points) was the top scorer for the Boilermakers. Purdue overcame an early 18-point deficit to close to within three points with just under four minutes remaining. But the Boilermakers were then held scoreless for the final 3:52. Purdue had won all of its previous eight games in which it held the opposition to 59 points or lower.

Meanwhile, Illinois narrowly escaped with a win as the team beat Northwestern 75-71. Illinois can attribute much of its success to Trent Frazier, who had 16 points in addition to five boards, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had 15 points and six assists. Frazier hit four 3-point field goals. He also logged his sixth straight game without a turnover. Dosunmu's pair of free throws with six seconds remaining locked up the victory for Illinois.

These teams met on January 5, and Illinois dominated in a 63-37 decision over Purdue. Illinois held Purdue to 25 percent shooting, the lowest opposing field-goal percentage in Illini program history.

So who wins Illinois vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Purdue vs. Illinois spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.