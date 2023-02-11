Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Illinois

Current Records: Rutgers 16-8; Illinois 16-7

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at State Farm Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 86-51 at home and the Scarlet Knights taking the second 70-59.

It was close but no cigar for Illinois as they fell 81-79 to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Fighting Illini got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (21), forward Dain Dainja (17), guard Jayden Epps (16), and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (11). Dain Dainja's performance made up for a slower game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week.

Meanwhile, RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 66-60 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Guard Caleb McConnell wasn't much of a difference maker for RU; McConnell finished with only two points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put the Fighting Illini at 16-7 and the Scarlet Knights at 16-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Illinois have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But RU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them fourth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives RU a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Illinois have won eight out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.