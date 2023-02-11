Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Illinois
Current Records: Rutgers 16-8; Illinois 16-7
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini and the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at State Farm Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 86-51 at home and the Scarlet Knights taking the second 70-59.
It was close but no cigar for Illinois as they fell 81-79 to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Fighting Illini got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (21), forward Dain Dainja (17), guard Jayden Epps (16), and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (11). Dain Dainja's performance made up for a slower game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week.
Meanwhile, RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 66-60 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Guard Caleb McConnell wasn't much of a difference maker for RU; McConnell finished with only two points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Illinois is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses put the Fighting Illini at 16-7 and the Scarlet Knights at 16-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Illinois have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But RU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them fourth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives RU a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Illinois have won eight out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Rutgers 70 vs. Illinois 59
- Dec 03, 2021 - Illinois 86 vs. Rutgers 51
- Mar 12, 2021 - Illinois 90 vs. Rutgers 68
- Dec 20, 2020 - Rutgers 91 vs. Illinois 88
- Feb 15, 2020 - Rutgers 72 vs. Illinois 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Illinois 54 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 09, 2019 - Illinois 99 vs. Rutgers 94
- Feb 25, 2018 - Illinois 75 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 30, 2018 - Illinois 91 vs. Rutgers 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Rutgers 62 vs. Illinois 59
- Feb 16, 2016 - Illinois 82 vs. Rutgers 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Illinois 110 vs. Rutgers 101