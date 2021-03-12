A 2021 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal battle is on tap Friday between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini at 6:30 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Scarlet Knights are 15-10, while the Fighting Illini are 20-6. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven neutral-site games as underdogs. The Fighting Illini are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record.

The Fighting Illini are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Illinois odds, and the over-under is set at 137.5.

Illinois vs. Rutgers: Illinois -7.5

Illinois vs. Rutgers over-under: 137.5 points

Illinois vs. Rutgers money line: Illinois -340; Rutgers +275

Why Illinois can cover



The Fighting Illini are riding a four-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament, having defeated Ohio State 73-68 to end the regular season March 6. Andre Curbelo led the way with 19 points and six assists.

Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois with 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game. Kofi Cockburn pulls down 9.6 rebounds per outing. Rutgers downed the Illini on the road on Dec. 20, earning a 91-88 victory. Illinois scores 80.7 points and allows 68.5 points per game.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights opened the Big Ten Tournament with a 61-50 victory over Indiana on Thursday. Ron Harper Jr. led Rutgers with 13 points, and Myles Johnson grabbed 13 rebounds.

Harper leads Rutgers in scoring at 15.2 points per game, while Johnson pulls down 8.8 rebounds and Jacob Young deals 3.6 assists per outing. Rutgers upset Illinois 91-88 on Dec. 20. Rutgers scores 70.0 points and allows 67.4 points per game.

