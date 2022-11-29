Who's Playing

Syracuse @ No. 16 Illinois

Current Records: Syracuse 3-3; Illinois 5-1

What to Know

The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini will stay at home another game and welcome the Syracuse Orange at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Illinois simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the Lindenwood Lions at home 92-59.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored 'Cuse this past Saturday, but luck did not. They lost 73-72 to the Bryant Bulldogs on a last-minute half-court bomb from Bryant's Sherif Gross-Bullock with 0:03 remaining. Guard Joseph Girard III just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just five points on 1-for-12 shooting.

This next matchup looks promising for Illinois, who are favored by a full 12 points. Those brave souls putting their money on 'Cuse against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 2-4 record ATS can't hold a candle to Illinois' 4-2.

The Fighting Illini are now 5-1 while the Orange sit at 3-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Illinois comes into the contest boasting the 31st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.2. But 'Cuse is even better: they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with six on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 12-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.