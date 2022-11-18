Who's Playing

No. 8 UCLA @ No. 19 Illinois

Current Records: UCLA 3-0; Illinois 3-0

What to Know

The #8 UCLA Bruins will square off against the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

UCLA made easy work of the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday and carried off an 86-56 victory. The Bruins got double-digit scores from six players: guard Jaylen Clark (19), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12), guard Tyger Campbell (11), guard Amari Bailey (11), guard David Singleton (11), and forward Adem Bona (10).

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 103-65 win over the Monmouth Hawks. Illinois can attribute much of their success to guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UCLA is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought UCLA up to 3-0 and Illinois to 3-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bruins enter the contest with a 51.80% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. The Fighting Illini have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 18th most points per game in college basketball at 92.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a 3-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.