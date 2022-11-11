Who's Playing

UMKC @ No. 23 Illinois

Current Records: UMKC 0-2; Illinois 1-0

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the #23 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Center.

The contest between UMKC and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Kangaroos falling 74-63 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Allen David Mukeba Jr. had a rough night: he played for 37 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini took their matchup against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Monday by a conclusive 87-57 score. Illinois relied on the efforts of Coleman Hawkins, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 24 points along with eight boards.

Illinois' win lifted them to 1-0 while UMKC's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Illinois can repeat their recent success or if UMKC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 24-point favorite against the Kangaroos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.