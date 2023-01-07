Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Illinois

Current Records: Wisconsin 11-2; Illinois 9-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the #14 Wisconsin Badgers will be on the road. The Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Center. Wisconsin hasn't won a contest against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 63-60. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to guard Chucky Hepburn, who had 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Illinois lost to the Northwestern Wildcats on the road by a decisive 73-60 margin. Forward Coleman Hawkins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with.

The Badgers are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wisconsin's victory brought them up to 11-2 while the Fighting Illini's loss pulled them down to 9-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. As for Illinois, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a solid 7-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.