Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Illinois
Current Records: Wisconsin 11-2; Illinois 9-5
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the #14 Wisconsin Badgers will be on the road. The Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Center. Wisconsin hasn't won a contest against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
On Tuesday, Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 63-60. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to guard Chucky Hepburn, who had 16 points along with five steals.
Meanwhile, Illinois lost to the Northwestern Wildcats on the road by a decisive 73-60 margin. Forward Coleman Hawkins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with.
The Badgers are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Wisconsin's victory brought them up to 11-2 while the Fighting Illini's loss pulled them down to 9-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. As for Illinois, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a solid 7-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Illinois 80 vs. Wisconsin 67
- Feb 27, 2021 - Illinois 74 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Feb 06, 2021 - Illinois 75 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Jan 08, 2020 - Illinois 71 vs. Wisconsin 70
- Feb 18, 2019 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Illinois 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Illinois 50
- Jan 31, 2017 - Wisconsin 57 vs. Illinois 43
- Feb 21, 2016 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Illinois 55