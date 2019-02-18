Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 16-8 roll

Ethan Happ and the Wisconsin Badgers look to straighten out their shooting woes, particularly at the free-throw line, Monday night. The senior forward has struggled from the charity stripe all season, hitting on just 44.5 percent of his foul shots. Now the Badgers (17-8, 9-5) get set to host Illinois (10-15, 6-8) as they try to snap a two-game skid. Tip-off from the Kohl Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Badgers have beaten the Fighting Illini 14 straight times and are 21-4 against them since the 2006-07 season. The Badgers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 133.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Wisconsin vs. Illinois picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on the Illinois vs. Wisconsin spread. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Despite his problems at the line, Happ has played well of late and leads the Badgers in scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (10.5 rpg). He had another huge game Tuesday in a loss to Michigan State with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He has equaled or surpassed his average in three of the past four games and scored 31 points in a Jan. 11 loss to Purdue. Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers (8.5 ppg) has also come on of late, scoring 11 against Michigan State. He had a season-high 22 points in the January win over the Illini. Junior guard D'Mitrik Trice (12.7 ppg) also had a strong performance at Illinois, scoring 16 points.

Sophomore guard Brad Davison (11 ppg) has made a difference, scoring 21 points in a Feb. 1 win over Maryland. Wisconsin, tied for fifth in the league with Iowa, still has a slim shot at a conference regular-season title, but trails co-leaders Michigan and Michigan State by 2.5 games and Purdue by two. The Badgers are just one-half game out of fourth, behind Maryland with six games remaining.

But just because Wisconsin has a plethora of playmakers doesn't guarantee the Badgers will win or even cover against the Fighting Illini.

That's because Wisconsin is just 3-3 in its past six home games and has been terrible at the free-throw line, particularly Happ. Happ missed all six free throws against Michigan State Tuesday and has made just 18 of 47 in his past 10 games (38 percent). Illinois also plays in-your-face defense, and is 15th in the nation in turnovers forced at 17 a game.

The Fighting Illini have won four in a row, including wins over Michigan State (Feb. 5) and at Ohio State on Thursday. Sophomore guard Trent Frazier (14.7 ppg) has scored above his average in four of the past five games, including 30 points at Minnesota Jan. 30. Freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12.2 ppg) has been coming on of late. He had 20 points in the last meeting with Wisconsin and scored 35 points in a win over Rutgers Feb. 9.

So who wins Illinois vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.