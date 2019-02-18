Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

No. 20 Wisconsin looks to get back on track and into the thick of the Big Ten Conference race Monday. The Badgers (17-8, 9-5) play host to Illinois (10-15, 6-8) and look to snap a two-game losing streak, which has dropped them 2.5 games behind conference co-leaders Michigan and Michigan State. The Badgers are tied with Iowa for fifth in the league. The top four teams in the conference receive a double-bye to start the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is favored by 11 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 135.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Illinois picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

After back-to-back losses to the top two teams in the league, Wisconsin looks to hit the reset button against a program it has beaten 14 times in a row and 21 of the past 25. Wisconsin is 9-3 at home and has won six of eight. The Badgers defeated Illinois 72-60 on Jan. 23. Wisconsin is 48th in the country in scoring margin at plus-8.8, while Illinois is 230th at minus-0.4.

Leading the way for the Badgers is senior Ethan Happ (18.4 ppg and 10.5 rpg), who has been a beast in the middle. Happ had a monster game against Michigan State on Tuesday, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He has reached his scoring and rebounding averages or surpassed them in three of the past four games. Junior guard D'Mitrik Trice (12.7 ppg) was a difference maker in the January meeting at Illinois, scoring 16.

But just because Wisconsin has dominated the series with Illinois recently does not guarantee the Badgers will win or even cover against the Fighting Illini.

That's because Wisconsin is just 3-3 in its past six home games and has been terrible at the free-throw line, particularly Happ. Happ missed all six free throws against Michigan State Tuesday and has made just 18 of 47 in his past 10 games (38 percent). Illinois also plays in-your-face defense, and is 15th in the nation in turnovers forced at 17 a game.

The Fighting Illini have won four in a row, including wins over Michigan State (Feb. 5) and at Ohio State on Thursday. Sophomore guard Trent Frazier (14.7 ppg) has scored above his average in four of the past five games, including 30 points at Minnesota Jan. 30. Freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12.2 ppg) has been coming on of late. He had 20 points in the last meeting with Wisconsin and scored 35 points in a win over Rutgers Feb. 9.

