The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers will host the Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten play on Tuesday. Wisconsin is 20-5 overall, including 10-4 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 17-9 overall, including 9-7 in the Big Ten. Illinois defeated Wisconsin, 86-80, at home on Dec. 10 in their first meeting of the season and the Fighting Illini have won nine straight games against the Badgers.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under is 161.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Illinois vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Illinois vs. Wisconsin over/under: 161.5 points

Illinois vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -179, Illinois +148

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 1-1 against the spread (ATS) as a road underdog this season

WIS: The Badgers have covered the spread in four straight games

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 79-65 loss to No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday. But the Fighting Illini have played well on the road in Big Ten play this season. Although Illinois' road conference record is just 4-4, two losses came in overtime and it also lost an 80-78 contest to Michigan State. The Fighting Illini have won four straight games in Madison, with their last loss coming in the 2018-19 season.

Illinois has the No. 1 scoring offense in the conference both overall and in Big Ten games as the Fighting Illini are averaging 81.7 ppg in conference contests this year. Their aggression on the glass aids them as they lead the conference in total rebounding, offensive rebounds and defensive rebounding. Illinois is the No. 1 defensive rebounding team in the nation (29.5 per game). They are 11th in the nation in offensive rebound percentage and 12th in defensive rebound percentage and if they can control the glass, they can better control the outcome on Tuesday.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers may have lost nine straight games against Illinois, but this is arguably the best Badgers team the Fighting Illini have played during that span. Illinois has never played Wisconsin with the Badgers actively ranked inside the top 10 and they currently sit just outside the top 10 at No. 11 in the nation. The Badgers have won four straight games and are 12-2 over their last 14 games to climb to their highest ranking of the season.

Senior guard John Tonje, with six years of college basketball experience, is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring and is averaging 18.7 ppg while shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.9% on 3-pointers in conference play. He's dangerous beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per conference game, which ranks second, and he has the best 3-point percentage of anyone in the conference averaging at least six triples per game. Sophomore guard John Blackwell is adding 15.1 ppg as one of the better guard duos in the conference as Wisconsin looks to put this extended losing streak against a Big Ten rival behind them.

