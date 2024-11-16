Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-3, Incarnate Word 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Incarnate Word will head into Tuesday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 44) but on Tuesday they proved they can win the close ones too. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-81 win over Prairie View. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Cardinals have posted since February 3rd.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Arkansas Pine Bluff, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 85-69 loss to South Florida on Tuesday. The Golden Lions haven't had much luck with the Bulls recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dante Sawyer, who went 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds.

Incarnate Word now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Incarnate Word has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Incarnate Word took their win against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 100-81. Will Incarnate Word repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Incarnate Word won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.