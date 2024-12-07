Halftime Report

A win for Incarnate Word would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead East Texas A&M 39-25.

Incarnate Word came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-8, Incarnate Word 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Incarnate Word Cardinals and the East Texas A&M Lions are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

East Texas A&M is facing Incarnate Word at the wrong time: Incarnate Word suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Demons by a score of 72-70. The Cardinals have struggled against the Demons recently, as the game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell to Houston Chr. 83-79.

Incarnate Word's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-4. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Incarnate Word has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 43.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 28.2% of their threes this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word came up short against East Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in February, falling 76-72. Can Incarnate Word avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a big 8.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

East Texas A&M has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Incarnate Word.