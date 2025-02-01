Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 10-11, Incarnate Word 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Houston Chr. Huskies and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Huskies are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Houston Chr. will bounce into Saturday's game after (finally) beating SE Louisiana, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Houston Chr. walked away with a 70-62 win over SE Louisiana on Monday.

Even though they won, Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word came into Monday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They strolled past New Orleans with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 74-58.

Houston Chr. has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-11 record this season. As for Incarnate Word, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-11.

Houston Chr. beat Incarnate Word 81-76 when the teams last played on January 11th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston Chr. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.