Who's Playing

Lady of Lakes Saints @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Lady of Lakes 0-0, Incarnate Word 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will host the Lady of Lakes Saints to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center.

Looking back to last season, Lady of Lakes finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Incarnate Word didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.

Lady of Lakes came up short against Incarnate Word when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 85-76. Can Lady of Lakes avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Incarnate Word has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lady of Lakes.