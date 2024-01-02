Who's Playing
Lady of Lakes Saints @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: Lady of Lakes 0-0, Incarnate Word 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The Incarnate Word Cardinals will host the Lady of Lakes Saints to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center.
Looking back to last season, Lady of Lakes finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Incarnate Word didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.
Lady of Lakes came up short against Incarnate Word when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 85-76. Can Lady of Lakes avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Incarnate Word has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lady of Lakes.
- Nov 22, 2022 - Incarnate Word 85 vs. Lady of Lakes 76
- Dec 01, 2021 - Incarnate Word 93 vs. Lady of Lakes 66
- Nov 29, 2020 - Incarnate Word 84 vs. Lady of Lakes 71
- Dec 15, 2015 - Lady of Lakes 99 vs. Incarnate Word 97