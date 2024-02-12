Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Lamar 12-10, Incarnate Word 7-16

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Incarnate Word is heading back home. They and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Coming off a loss in a game Incarnate Word was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Incarnate Word suffered their closest loss since November 26, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 86-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Lamar's and the Colonels' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Cardinals turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. The Cardinals put the hurt on the Colonels with a sharp 75-56 win. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.1% better than the opposition, as Lamar's was.

The Cardinals have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Cardinals, they pushed their record up to 12-10 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

While only Incarnate Word took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Incarnate Word against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-13-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Lamar's 14-6-1.

Incarnate Word ended up a good deal behind the Cardinals in their previous matchup back in January, losing 75-59. Will Incarnate Word have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Lamar is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lamar has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.