Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: N. Arizona 4-5, Incarnate Word 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks will head out on the road to face off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, N. Arizona will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, the Lumberjacks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Wildcats 78-76. 78 seems to be a good number for N. Arizona as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 96-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Lumberjacks' victory bumped their season record to 4-5 while the Wildcats' loss dropped theirs to 3-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Arizona is a 3-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

