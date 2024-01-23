Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Incarnate Word after losing four in a row. Sitting on a score of 35-34, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Incarnate Word came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Nicholls State 8-10, Incarnate Word 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Incarnate Word will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 80-66 to the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Colonels couldn't handle the Islanders on Saturday and fell 69-59. Nicholls State has struggled against TX A&M-CC recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Cardinals have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Colonels, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Incarnate Word came up short against Nicholls State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 84-74. Will Incarnate Word have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Nicholls State is a 3-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.