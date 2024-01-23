Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Incarnate Word after losing four in a row. Sitting on a score of 35-34, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
Incarnate Word came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Nicholls State Colonels @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: Nicholls State 8-10, Incarnate Word 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
Incarnate Word will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 80-66 to the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, the Colonels couldn't handle the Islanders on Saturday and fell 69-59. Nicholls State has struggled against TX A&M-CC recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The Cardinals have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Colonels, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.
Incarnate Word came up short against Nicholls State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 84-74. Will Incarnate Word have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Nicholls State is a 3-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146.5 points.
Series History
Nicholls State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Nicholls State 84 vs. Incarnate Word 74
- Jan 28, 2023 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. Nicholls State 67
- Feb 10, 2022 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Nicholls State 63 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 06, 2022 - Nicholls State 87 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2020 - Nicholls State 76 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. Nicholls State 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. Incarnate Word 84