Who's Playing
Northwestern State Demons @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: Northwestern State 7-18, Incarnate Word 8-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Northwestern State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Monday, the Demons beat the Privateers 70-59.
Even though Incarnate Word has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Cardinals walked away with a 76-67 victory over the Cardinals.
The Demons' victory bumped their record up to 7-18. As for the Cardinals, their win bumped their record up to 8-16.
Everything came up roses for Northwestern State against the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 97-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Northwestern State 97 vs. Incarnate Word 71
- Mar 01, 2023 - Northwestern State 81 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 23, 2023 - Northwestern State 71 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Feb 17, 2022 - Northwestern State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Jan 27, 2022 - Northwestern State 79 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 07, 2022 - Northwestern State 83 vs. Incarnate Word 80
- Feb 10, 2021 - Northwestern State 68 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 06, 2021 - Incarnate Word 75 vs. Northwestern State 67
- Feb 12, 2020 - Northwestern State 70 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 08, 2020 - Northwestern State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 66