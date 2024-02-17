Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Northwestern State 7-18, Incarnate Word 8-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

Northwestern State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Demons beat the Privateers 70-59.

Even though Incarnate Word has not done well against the Cardinals recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Cardinals walked away with a 76-67 victory over the Cardinals.

The Demons' victory bumped their record up to 7-18. As for the Cardinals, their win bumped their record up to 8-16.

Everything came up roses for Northwestern State against the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 97-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.