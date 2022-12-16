Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-5; Incarnate Word 5-6

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A victory for Incarnate Word just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Kansas State Wildcats 98-50. Guard Trey Miller (12 points) was the top scorer for the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 88-48, which was the final score in Bethune-Cookman's tilt against the North Florida Ospreys this past Saturday.

Incarnate Word is now 5-6 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 4-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.