Incarnate Word vs. Central Arkansas odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven simulation

The Central Arkansas Bears will take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Farris Center in the Southland Conference opener for both sides. Central Arkansas is 1-9 overall and 1-1 at home, while Incarnate Word is 3-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Bears are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Central Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word odds, while the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any Incarnate Word vs. Central Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Central Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It's been a tough start to the season for Incarnate Word as it has yet to knock off a Division-I squad. Incarnate Word is also just 2-5 against the spread in those seven games. The Cardinals, however, will hope to bring some momentum into this matchup after blowing out Trinity (Tex.) 101-65. Guard Keaston Willis leads the team with 10.6 points per game, while Drew Lutz (9.6 ppg) and Dwight Murray Jr. (9.0 ppg) have also been contributors on the offensive end.

Central Arkansas, meanwhile, has seen similar struggles as it also enters this contest winless against Division-I foes. UCA is 3-6 against the spread when playing Division-I competition this year. The Bears have played a tough schedule that has included teams such as Duke, Georgetown, Baylor, Wichita State and Utah. Even though they have nothing to show from it in the win column, they'll hope that has helped prepare them for Southland competition this season.

So who wins Incarnate Word vs. Central Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.