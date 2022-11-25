Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-3; Incarnate Word 2-3

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will square off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 6 p.m. ET Friday at UTSA Convocation Center. Incarnate Word will be strutting in after a win while the Big Green will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dartmouth came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats last Tuesday, falling 81-72.

As for Incarnate Word, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Our Lady of the Lake Saints on Tuesday. Incarnate Word took their game against Our Lady of the Lake 85-76.

Dartmouth is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

Dartmouth's loss took them down to 1-3 while Incarnate Word's victory pulled them up to 2-3. We'll see if the Big Green can steal the Cardinals' luck or if Incarnate Word records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Green are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.