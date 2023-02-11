Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Houston Christian 7-18; Incarnate Word 11-14
What to Know
The Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The point spread favored Incarnate Word on Thursday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Lamar Cardinals, falling 68-59.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Houston Christian on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 91-68 defeat to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
Incarnate Word is now 11-14 while the Huskies sit at 7-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Incarnate Word 89 vs. Houston Christian 78
- Mar 09, 2022 - Houston Christian 74 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 24, 2022 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Houston Christian 68 vs. Incarnate Word 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - Incarnate Word 60 vs. Houston Christian 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Mar 03, 2021 - Houston Christian 72 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Incarnate Word 57
- Mar 04, 2020 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Incarnate Word 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Incarnate Word 84 vs. Houston Christian 82
- Mar 06, 2019 - Houston Christian 118 vs. Incarnate Word 111
- Jan 30, 2019 - Houston Christian 96 vs. Incarnate Word 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston Christian 102 vs. Incarnate Word 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Houston Christian 84 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Incarnate Word 82 vs. Houston Christian 77
- Mar 05, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 86
- Feb 22, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 91