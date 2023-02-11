Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Houston Christian 7-18; Incarnate Word 11-14

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The point spread favored Incarnate Word on Thursday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Lamar Cardinals, falling 68-59.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Houston Christian on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 91-68 defeat to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Incarnate Word is now 11-14 while the Huskies sit at 7-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Incarnate Word.