Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: McNeese State 5-15; Incarnate Word 8-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Incarnate Word Cardinals are heading back home. Incarnate Word and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with McNeese State winning the first 82-72 on the road and Incarnate Word taking the second 69-67.
Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Nicholls State Colonels.
Incarnate Word is now 8-12 while McNeese State sits at 5-15. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. McNeese State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
McNeese State have won six out of their last nine games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - McNeese State 82 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 13, 2021 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. McNeese State 61
- Feb 19, 2020 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. McNeese State 59
- Jan 15, 2020 - McNeese State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2019 - McNeese State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Dec 28, 2017 - McNeese State 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62
- Feb 02, 2017 - McNeese State 87 vs. Incarnate Word 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - McNeese State 79 vs. Incarnate Word 76