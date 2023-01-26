Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: McNeese State 5-15; Incarnate Word 8-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Incarnate Word Cardinals are heading back home. Incarnate Word and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with McNeese State winning the first 82-72 on the road and Incarnate Word taking the second 69-67.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Nicholls State Colonels.

Incarnate Word is now 8-12 while McNeese State sits at 5-15. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. McNeese State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

McNeese State have won six out of their last nine games against Incarnate Word.