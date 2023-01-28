Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Nicholls State 10-10; Incarnate Word 9-12
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels are 8-2 against the Incarnate Word Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Nicholls State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Incarnate Word at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Colonels won both of their matches against Incarnate Word last season (63-60 and 69-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Nicholls State came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, falling 96-86.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Incarnate Word beat the McNeese State Cowboys 70-65 on Thursday.
Incarnate Word's win lifted them to 9-12 while Nicholls State's loss dropped them down to 10-10. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if Nicholls State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Series History
Nicholls State have won eight out of their last ten games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Nicholls State 63 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 06, 2022 - Nicholls State 87 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2020 - Nicholls State 76 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. Nicholls State 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. Incarnate Word 84
- Feb 08, 2016 - Nicholls State 71 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 30, 2016 - Incarnate Word 68 vs. Nicholls State 61