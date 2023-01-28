Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Nicholls State 10-10; Incarnate Word 9-12

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels are 8-2 against the Incarnate Word Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Nicholls State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Incarnate Word at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Colonels won both of their matches against Incarnate Word last season (63-60 and 69-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Nicholls State came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, falling 96-86.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Incarnate Word beat the McNeese State Cowboys 70-65 on Thursday.

Incarnate Word's win lifted them to 9-12 while Nicholls State's loss dropped them down to 10-10. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if Nicholls State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won eight out of their last ten games against Incarnate Word.