Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Incarnate Word

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 6-25 season, North Dakota is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 7-25 last-season record, Incarnate Word has set their aspirations higher this year.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Fighting Hawks allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.80% from the floor, which was the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed (top 102%) in college basketball. The Cardinals experienced some struggles of their own as theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 49.60% from the floor, which was the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 102%) in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.