Who's Playing

Southeast Missouri State @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Southeast Missouri State 2-2; Incarnate Word 0-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will be on the road. They will take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Southeast Missouri State should still be riding high after a win, while Incarnate Word will be looking to right the ship.

The Redhawks have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Missouri Baptist Spartans on Monday. Southeast Missouri State was able to grind out a solid victory over Missouri Baptist, winning 71-63.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-62 punch to the gut against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday. The Cardinals were surely aware of their 29.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Incarnate Word's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Johnny Hughes III, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

The Redhawks are now 2-2 while Incarnate Word sits at 0-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Southeast Missouri State is 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. Incarnate Word has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 54.60% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.